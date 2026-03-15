Short Interest in Solana ETF (NASDAQ:SOLZ) Drops By 21.6%

Solana ETF (NASDAQ:SOLZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,082,325 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the February 12th total of 2,655,034 shares. Approximately 21.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,444,814 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,444,814 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 21.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Solana ETF Stock Up 2.6%
Shares of SOLZ traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.04. 4,112,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,674,627. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.68. Solana ETF has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $27.12.
Solana ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were given a $0.0187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solana ETF
About Solana ETF
The Solana ETF is managed by Volatility Shares, a U.S.-based investment management firm specializing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). SOLZ aims to provide investors with long-term capital appreciation through exposure to Solana, one of the fastest-growing blockchain ecosystems. The fund achieves this by investing in Solana futures contracts and/or swaps, without holding Solana directly.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Solana ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for Solana ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solana ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.