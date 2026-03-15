Short Interest in Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Increases By 25.6%

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,556 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the February 12th total of 4,423 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.76.

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Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

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Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft is an Austria-based manufacturer specializing in high-precision components and systems for the oil and gas industry. The company designs, engineers and produces downhole tools, drill bits, tubular goods and premium connection systems used in onshore and offshore drilling operations. Its product portfolio also includes specially alloyed steel components and wear-resistant parts that support drilling, completion and intervention activities in challenging reservoir environments.

Operating through multiple business segments, Schoeller-Bleckmann focuses on premium connections that ensure reliable pipe-to-pipe seals under high pressure and temperature conditions, as well as on drill-bit manufacturing and associated technical services.

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