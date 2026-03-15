Short Interest in Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN) Drops By 41.1%

Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 45,931 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the February 12th total of 78,026 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,270 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,270 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Reborn Coffee

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Reborn Coffee stock. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 64,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. DRW Securities LLC owned about 1.09% of Reborn Coffee as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Reborn Coffee Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REBN traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,475. Reborn Coffee has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $5.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Reborn Coffee in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Reborn Coffee Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reborn Coffee, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises retail locations, kiosks, and cafes that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. It purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. It offers products in various form factors, such as whole bean roasted coffee bags, single-serve drip bags, and pour over packs. The company also offers its products online. Reborn Coffee, Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

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