Short Interest in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) Expands By 74.2%

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 74,674 shares, an increase of 74.2% from the February 12th total of 42,873 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 200,717 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 200,717 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PHYL opened at $34.77 on Friday. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $32.98 and a 52-week high of $35.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average is $35.52.

Get PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.1854 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 1,357.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

(Get Free Report)

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.