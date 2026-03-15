Short Interest in Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PEXL) Decreases By 40.0%

Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PEXL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,758 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the February 12th total of 4,593 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,058 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,058 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Pacer US Export Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Pacer US Export Leaders ETF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669. Pacer US Export Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $64.26. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 million, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.82.

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Institutional Trading of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 13,266 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Pacer US Export Leaders ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Export Leaders ETF by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Export Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,596,000. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Pacer US Export Leaders ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period.

Pacer US Export Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (PEXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Export Leaders ETF index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected based on foreign sales and free cash flow growth. PEXL was launched on Jul 23, 2018 and is managed by Pacer.

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