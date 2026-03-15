Short Interest in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Grows By 58.9%

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 12,297 shares, a growth of 58.9% from the February 12th total of 7,740 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,983 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,983 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUBD. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000.

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Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NUBD stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,876. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.45. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $22.71.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.0684 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

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The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

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