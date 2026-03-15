Short Interest in MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI) Declines By 49.9%

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 661,291 shares, a decline of 49.9% from the February 12th total of 1,319,553 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 480,952 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 480,952 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MultiSensor AI Stock Performance

Shares of MSAI stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,548,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,973. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57. MultiSensor AI has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $2.40.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On MultiSensor AI

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 325 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MultiSensor AI by 182.6% during the fourth quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 26,489,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 17,114,912 shares in the last quarter. L1 Global Manager Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MultiSensor AI in the 4th quarter valued at $704,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MultiSensor AI during the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Bleichroeder LP raised its stake in MultiSensor AI by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,222,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 522,493 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in MultiSensor AI by 8.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 3,238,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 265,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MultiSensor AI to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of MultiSensor AI in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised MultiSensor AI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MultiSensor AI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Read Our Latest Report on MSAI

About MultiSensor AI

(Get Free Report)

MultiSensor AI, Inc (NASDAQ: MSAI) is a United States–based technology company that develops advanced biometric and sensor fusion solutions. The company leverages artificial intelligence to integrate multiple sensing modalities, delivering enhanced authentication and security capabilities for applications where reliable identity verification is essential.

Its product portfolio includes modular fingerprint and multi-sensor platforms paired with proprietary AI-driven algorithms designed to provide secure, accurate user authentication.

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