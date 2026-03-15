Short Interest in Matrix Advisors Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MAVF) Declines By 20.4%

Matrix Advisors Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MAVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 227 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the February 12th total of 285 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 469 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 469 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Matrix Advisors Value ETF Price Performance

Matrix Advisors Value ETF stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 755. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.78. Matrix Advisors Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.75 and a 52-week high of $128.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.36 million, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.12.

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Institutional Trading of Matrix Advisors Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new stake in Matrix Advisors Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Matrix Advisors Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Matrix Advisors Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 414,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,393,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter.

Matrix Advisors Value ETF Company Profile

There is no description available for this ETF.

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