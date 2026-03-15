Short Interest in Matrix Advisors Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MAVF) Declines By 20.4%

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2026

Matrix Advisors Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MAVFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 227 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the February 12th total of 285 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 469 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 469 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Matrix Advisors Value ETF Price Performance

Matrix Advisors Value ETF stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 755. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.78. Matrix Advisors Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.75 and a 52-week high of $128.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.36 million, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of Matrix Advisors Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new stake in Matrix Advisors Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Matrix Advisors Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Matrix Advisors Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 414,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,393,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter.

Matrix Advisors Value ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

There is no description available for this ETF.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Advisors Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Advisors Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.