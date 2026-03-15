Short Interest in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Declines By 35.0%

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 25,743 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the February 12th total of 39,613 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,448 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,448 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Marchex

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 61,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Marchex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marchex during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marchex during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marchex by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 123,011 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Marchex in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Marchex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marchex currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Marchex Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of MCHX stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,173. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70. Marchex has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $63.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.05.

About Marchex

(Get Free Report)

Marchex, Inc (NASDAQ: MCHX) operates a call data and analytics platform designed to help businesses measure and optimize customer interactions. The company’s core services include call tracking, conversational analytics and performance marketing solutions that attribute phone calls to specific advertising campaigns. By capturing and analyzing voice interactions, Marchex enables advertisers, agencies and brands to gain actionable insights into caller intent, marketing ROI and customer behavior.

Through its suite of technologies, Marchex offers real-time call monitoring, keyword spotting and AI-driven transcription to surface trends and conversion signals from inbound calls.

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