Short Interest in K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Expands By 41.4%

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 141,602 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the February 12th total of 100,163 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,291.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,291.0 days.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 3.9%

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.64. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $21.21.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft is a Germany-based specialty chemicals and fertilizer company with a primary focus on the extraction and production of potash and salt. The company traces its origins back to the late 19th century, when potassium mining began in the Werra district of central Germany. Today, K+S operates as an independent publicly traded enterprise, leveraging decades of experience in mineral resources to serve agricultural and industrial markets worldwide.

The company’s core business activities include the mining, processing and marketing of potash and magnesium products for use in crop nutrition, as well as the sale of salt for de-icing, water treatment and industrial applications.

Further Reading

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