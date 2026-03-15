Short Interest in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Increases By 29.7%

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 41,995,435 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the February 12th total of 32,374,652 shares. Approximately 25.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,491,630 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,491,630 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 25.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

FXI stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.24. The stock had a trading volume of 23,157,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,844,051. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.28.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares China Large-Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXI. Green Ridge Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $442,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Finally, VestGen Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 62,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods. The underlying Index is designed to represent the performance of the companies in the Chinese equity market, which are available to the international investors.

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