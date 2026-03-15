Short Interest in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Decreases By 19.5%

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6,686,514 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the February 12th total of 8,305,847 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,193,124 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,193,124 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intuit from $803.00 to $649.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $739.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $519.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $670.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.26.

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Insider Activity at Intuit

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,621.20. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total transaction of $26,654,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,848,511.10. This represents a 75.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,501 shares of company stock valued at $79,983,892. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 121,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,984,000 after buying an additional 47,330 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 45,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,465,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.3% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 15.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 47,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multi‑year partnership with Anthropic to build AI financial agents strengthens Intuit’s AI product roadmap and long‑term revenue opportunity, supporting buy‑side interest. Read More.

Multi‑year partnership with Anthropic to build AI financial agents strengthens Intuit’s AI product roadmap and long‑term revenue opportunity, supporting buy‑side interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Intuit, providing fresh analyst support that can anchor the stock amid recent weakness. Read More.

Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Intuit, providing fresh analyst support that can anchor the stock amid recent weakness. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company announced a quarterly dividend (ex‑dividend April 9), a steady capital‑return sign but modest yield—likely a neutral to mild positive for income‑focused investors. Read More.

Company announced a quarterly dividend (ex‑dividend April 9), a steady capital‑return sign but modest yield—likely a neutral to mild positive for income‑focused investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyses and valuation pieces note a multi‑month share selloff and re‑rating debate—keeps the stock in focus but produces mixed signals for timing. Read More.

Analyses and valuation pieces note a multi‑month share selloff and re‑rating debate—keeps the stock in focus but produces mixed signals for timing. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management’s Q3 profit guidance came in below Wall Street estimates after the Feb. 26 earnings release; that guidance miss triggered a post‑earnings pullback and remains a key near‑term risk. Read More.

Management’s Q3 profit guidance came in below Wall Street estimates after the Feb. 26 earnings release; that guidance miss triggered a post‑earnings pullback and remains a key near‑term risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares (~$440 avg) recently, reducing his stake modestly; while small in size, insider sales can be read negatively in a down tape. Read More.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $4.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $439.96. 2,339,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,071,579. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $482.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $600.26. Intuit has a 52-week low of $349.00 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The company has a market cap of $121.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

About Intuit

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Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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