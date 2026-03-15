Short Interest in Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAIW) Grows By 53.9%

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,407 shares, a growth of 53.9% from the February 12th total of 3,513 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,353 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,353 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Guardforce AI Stock Up 14.8%

Shares of GFAIW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. 29,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,428. Guardforce AI has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15.

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About Guardforce AI

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Guardforce AI Co, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GFAIW) is a technology-driven security solutions provider that focuses on integrating artificial intelligence, robotics and data analytics into traditional security services. The company develops and markets autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and a cloud-based monitoring platform designed to enhance perimeter protection, patrol efficiency and incident reporting for enterprise and public-sector clients.

At the core of Guardforce AI’s product portfolio is its flagship M500 security robot, which features 360-degree cameras, infrared sensors and machine-learning algorithms to detect anomalies and deliver real-time alerts.

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