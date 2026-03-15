Short Interest in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Expands By 65.9%

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 112,090 shares, an increase of 65.9% from the February 12th total of 67,585 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 567,136 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 567,136 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:FVD opened at $47.76 on Friday. First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund has a twelve month low of $40.06 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.80.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 15.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,579,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,413,000 after acquiring an additional 758,020 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,906,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,644,000 after acquiring an additional 91,095 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,773,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,968 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,320,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,918,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,880,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,933,000 after purchasing an additional 22,359 shares during the period.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to objectively identify and select those stocks from the universe of stocks, of which Value Line, Inc gives a Safety Ranking of #1 or #2 in the Value Line Safety Ranking System and have the potential to pay above-average dividends and capital appreciation.

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