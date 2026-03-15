Short Interest in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) Increases By 56.6%

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 12,376,285 shares, an increase of 56.6% from the February 12th total of 7,902,820 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,625,420 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,625,420 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total value of $87,002.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,284.92. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $974,446.20. Following the sale, the vice president owned 21,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,387.38. This represents a 34.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 61,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,236,281 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,363,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,472,147,000 after buying an additional 365,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,991,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,215,777,000 after acquiring an additional 371,892 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,793,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,857,934,000 after acquiring an additional 989,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,010,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,478,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,365 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,958,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,085,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on EW. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $108.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.14.

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Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW stock traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,617,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,597,431. The stock has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.58. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $65.94 and a 1 year high of $87.89.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 17.69%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

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Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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