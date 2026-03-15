Short Interest in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Grows By 24.9%

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 85,157 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the February 12th total of 68,159 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,816 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 207,816 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of BKLC stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,883. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.90 and a fifty-two week high of $133.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.02.

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BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.3923 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $1,093,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 58.3% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,414 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 8,533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after acquiring an additional 76,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $932,000.

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The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

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