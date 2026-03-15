Short Interest in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Grows By 24.9%

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 85,157 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the February 12th total of 68,159 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,816 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 207,816 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6%
Shares of BKLC stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,883. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.90 and a fifty-two week high of $133.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.02.
BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.3923 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF
The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.
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