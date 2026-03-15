Short Interest in Blue Gold Limited (NASDAQ:BGL) Increases By 30.8%

Blue Gold Limited (NASDAQ:BGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 941,751 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the February 12th total of 720,252 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 985,658 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 985,658 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGL. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Blue Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Blue Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. Institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

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Blue Gold Price Performance

NASDAQ:BGL opened at $1.49 on Friday. Blue Gold has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $166.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Blue Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Blue Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Blue Gold Company Profile

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Blue Gold Limited is a gold mining company developing a portfolio of assets anchored by the historic Bogoso Prestea Mine in the Ashanti region of Ghana. Blue Gold Limited, formerly known as Perception Capital Corp. IV, is based in NEW YORK.

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