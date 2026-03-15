Short Interest in ATA Inc. (NASDAQ:AACG) Grows By 43.4%

ATA Inc. (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,008 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the February 12th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,970 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,970 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ATA Stock Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:AACG opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24. ATA has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $2.58.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered ATA from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

ATA Company Profile

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ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) is a China-based provider of after-school art education services, delivering supplemental training to students from preschool through high school. The company’s curriculum spans traditional techniques such as sketching, watercolor and calligraphy, as well as digital art instruction, including digital illustration and multimedia design.

ATA Creativity Global combines in-person instruction at its learning centers with a proprietary online platform, enabling students to access course materials, interactive lessons and instructor feedback remotely.

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