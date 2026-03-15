Shoal Games (CVE:SGW) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shoal Games Ltd (CVE:SGW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.50 and traded as low as C$0.50. Shoal Games shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 500 shares.

Shoal Games Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.50. The stock has a market cap of C$65.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50.

About Shoal Games

(Get Free Report)

Shoal Games Ltd. develops and sells consumer mobile software products and games in Anguilla and internationally. It focuses on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children. The company's products include Rooplay, a platform of educational and entertainment games; Garfield's Bingo, a bingo game; and Trophy Bingo, live through mobile platforms. The company was formerly known as Bingo.com, Ltd. and changed its name to Shoal Games Ltd. in January 2015.

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