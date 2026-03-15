Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (NYSE:SHG) Short Interest Update

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 201,455 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the February 12th total of 298,837 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,467 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,467 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHG. Zacks Research raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Shinhan Financial Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

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Institutional Trading of Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 1,465.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 6,238.5% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHG stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $58.82. The company had a trading volume of 505,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,858. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.52 and its 200 day moving average is $55.13. Shinhan Financial Group has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $73.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shinhan Financial Group is a South Korea–based financial holding company headquartered in Seoul. Established in 2001 as a banking and financial services group, it brings together a range of financial subsidiaries operating under the Shinhan brand, including commercial banking, card services, life insurance, securities and asset management businesses. The group serves both retail and corporate clients and is one of the leading diversified financial institutions in Korea.

The company’s principal activities span retail and corporate banking, credit card issuance and payment services, life insurance and related protection products, brokerage and investment banking, and asset and wealth management.

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