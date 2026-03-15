Sernova (TSE:SVA) Releases Earnings Results

Sernova (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Sernova Stock Down 2.9%

Sernova stock opened at C$0.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$57.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -68.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.16. Sernova has a 52 week low of C$0.12 and a 52 week high of C$0.23.

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Sernova Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage company developing regenerative medicine therapeutics combining its Cell Pouch with human donor cells or stem-cell derived islet-like clusters in collaboration with Evotec to create bio-hybrid organs to treat T1D. A bio-hybrid organ is comprised of non-biomaterials, such as the Cell Pouch, integrated with living tissues to restore or enhance the function of a compromised organ. This innovative approach aims to deliver a potentially revolutionary treatment for patients with chronic diseases, initially focusing on T1D and thyroid disorders.

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