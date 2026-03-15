Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in February

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 442,431 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the February 12th total of 568,635 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 818 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 540.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 818 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 540.9 days.

Serica Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SQZZF opened at $3.00 on Friday. Serica Energy has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35.

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About Serica Energy

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Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with a primary focus on assets in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf (UKCS) and a strategic interest in the Fortuna FLNG development in Equatorial Guinea. Founded in 2006 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2007, Serica has built a portfolio of interests in mature producing fields and growth opportunities. The company’s operating model centers on low-cost, infrastructure-led acquisitions and disciplined operational management.

Serica holds material stakes in several key North Sea assets.

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