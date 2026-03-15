Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Short Interest Update

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 9,846,971 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the February 12th total of 12,210,944 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800,521 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800,521 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $310.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Seagate Technology from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.35.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP James Ci Lee sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.85, for a total value of $234,776.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,654.45. This trade represents a 72.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 5,846 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.48, for a total value of $2,434,742.08. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,051 shares of company stock valued at $34,430,409. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. EWA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $383.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.33. The company has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.12. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $459.84.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 936.38% and a net margin of 19.59%.Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.48%.

About Seagate Technology

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Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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