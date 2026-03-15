Scot Jarvis Sells 5,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) Director Scot Jarvis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $443,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 85,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,946.20. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $87.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 673.36 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.70. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $134.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

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Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 1.63%.The business had revenue of $345.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KTOS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $112.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.28.

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About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

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Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

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