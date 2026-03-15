Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB Shares Sold by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,610,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,666 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 1.3% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Circle Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $67,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,209.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 228,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 211,168 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 14,279 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,362,000 after buying an additional 518,984 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period.

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Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average of $26.08. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $26.94.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

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