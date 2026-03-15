Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Short Interest Update

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 344,906 shares, a growth of 71.8% from the February 12th total of 200,793 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 963,352 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 963,352 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SCHQ opened at $31.40 on Friday. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.17.
Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.1066 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.
Institutional Trading of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
About Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
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