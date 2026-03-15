Schneider Electric SE (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Schneider Electric SE (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore started coverage on shares of Schneider Electric in a report on Monday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schneider Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric in a research report on Monday, February 9th.

Get Schneider Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SBGSY

Schneider Electric Stock Down 3.1%

About Schneider Electric

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBGSY opened at $56.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.59 and a 200 day moving average of $56.19. Schneider Electric has a 12 month low of $39.77 and a 12 month high of $65.67.

(Get Free Report)

Schneider Electric is a global specialist in energy management and automation solutions, offering products and services that help customers optimize the use of electrical power and industrial processes. Headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France, the company traces its industrial roots back to the 19th century and has evolved into a technology-driven provider of electrical distribution, control and automation equipment, and related software and services.

The company’s portfolio spans low- and medium-voltage electrical distribution, building and home automation, industrial automation and control systems, critical power and cooling for data centers, and integrated software platforms that enable monitoring, analytics and remote operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.