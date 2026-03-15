Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. $SRPT Shares Acquired by Boxer Capital Management LLC

Boxer Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 900.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the quarter. Sarepta Therapeutics accounts for about 1.5% of Boxer Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Boxer Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 214.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,085,000 after purchasing an additional 55,076 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRPT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Loop Capital set a $25.00 price target on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.15.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $16.40 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $103.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.99. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($2.71). The firm had revenue of $442.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.74% and a negative net margin of 38.34%.Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, COO Ian Michael Estepan sold 13,187 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $294,201.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 193,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,312,523. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen Mayo sold 7,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $123,207.78. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,040.30. This represents a 80.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of precision genetic medicines for rare neuromuscular diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Sarepta’s core expertise lies in designing RNA-targeted therapies and gene therapies that address underlying genetic mutations. The company’s mission is to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and related disorders through innovative modalities.

Sarepta’s commercial products include several exon-skipping therapies approved by the U.S.

See Also

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