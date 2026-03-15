Sana Biotechnology (SANA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, March 16th. Analysts expect Sana Biotechnology to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 3:00 PM ET.
Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect Sana Biotechnology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sana Biotechnology Price Performance
Shares of SANA opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13. Sana Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $896.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Sana Biotechnology from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.
View Our Latest Report on Sana Biotechnology
Sana Biotechnology Company Profile
Sana Biotechnology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of engineered cells as medicines with the goal of treating a broad range of diseases. The company applies advanced gene editing and gene delivery technologies to create next-generation cell therapy products for oncology, genetic disorders and other serious diseases. By leveraging both ex vivo and in vivo approaches, Sana aims to repair or replace damaged cells and restore healthy tissue function.
The company’s core platform integrates proprietary gene writing capabilities alongside established gene editing tools such as CRISPR–Cas9.
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