Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Bought by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,541 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,498 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $14,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,325,206 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,106,255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636,161 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,826,049,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 27,361.5% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,424,169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $933,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,700 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $484,852,000. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Salesforce during the third quarter worth approximately $431,157,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Salesforce from $398.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Salesforce from $267.00 to $229.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, Director David Blair Kirk bought 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $258.64 per share, for a total transaction of $500,727.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,499.28. This trade represents a 22.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neelie Kroes sold 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total transaction of $929,259.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,271.30. This represents a 34.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 3.3%

NYSE:CRM opened at $192.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.57 and a 52 week high of $296.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 17.96%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 22.54%.

Key Stories Impacting Salesforce

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About Salesforce

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Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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