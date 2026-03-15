Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $72.58 and traded as high as $75.47. Sabine Royalty Trust shares last traded at $75.0760, with a volume of 37,610 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sabine Royalty Trust
Sabine Royalty Trust Price Performance
Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2862 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.62%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 86,389 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sabine Royalty Trust
Sabine Royalty Trust is a Delaware statutory trust that owns a non-operating royalty interest in a portfolio of oil and gas properties. Rather than engaging in exploration or production activities directly, the trust receives a share of net proceeds from hydrocarbon production on the underlying properties and distributes those proceeds to unitholders on a monthly basis.
The trust was established in 1982 through a transaction with Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation, which transferred its overriding royalty interests in numerous wells and acreage to the trust.
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