Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $72.58 and traded as high as $75.47. Sabine Royalty Trust shares last traded at $75.0760, with a volume of 37,610 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Sabine Royalty Trust Price Performance

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.41 and its 200 day moving average is $72.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2862 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 86,389 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Sabine Royalty Trust is a Delaware statutory trust that owns a non-operating royalty interest in a portfolio of oil and gas properties. Rather than engaging in exploration or production activities directly, the trust receives a share of net proceeds from hydrocarbon production on the underlying properties and distributes those proceeds to unitholders on a monthly basis.

The trust was established in 1982 through a transaction with Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation, which transferred its overriding royalty interests in numerous wells and acreage to the trust.

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