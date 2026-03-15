RyuJin (RYU) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13.35 Thousand

RyuJin (RYU) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 15th. RyuJin has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $13.35 thousand worth of RyuJin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RyuJin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, RyuJin has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,709.05 or 0.99875401 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

RyuJin Profile

RyuJin’s launch date was February 3rd, 2024. RyuJin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. RyuJin’s official Twitter account is @ryujindragoneth. The official message board for RyuJin is medium.com/@ryujincrypto/welcome-to-ryujin-ryu-the-dragon-awakens-f8909621ac91. RyuJin’s official website is ryujin.ai.

RyuJin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RyuJin (RYU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. RyuJin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 963,849,991,678,536 in circulation. The last known price of RyuJin is 0 USD and is up 5.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $10,739.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ryujin.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RyuJin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RyuJin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RyuJin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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