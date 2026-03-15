Ryanair Holdings PLC $RYAAY Shares Sold by Brave Warrior Advisors LLC

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,084,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,294,843 shares during the quarter. Ryanair makes up 5.7% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $245,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 1,057.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 68.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd grew its stake in Ryanair by 40.4% during the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

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Ryanair Price Performance

Shares of RYAAY opened at $61.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.22. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $38.52 and a 1 year high of $74.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ryanair Dividend Announcement

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Ryanair had a return on equity of 29.76% and a net margin of 15.04%.The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th were issued a $0.4545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on RYAAY. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Evercore raised shares of Ryanair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Ryanair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ryanair

Ryanair Profile

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc is an Irish low-cost airline group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Founded in 1984, the company grew into one of Europe’s largest budget carriers by offering point-to-point scheduled passenger services with an emphasis on low fares, high aircraft utilization and rapid turnaround times. Ryanair serves a broad network across Europe and nearby regions, focusing on both intra-European leisure travel and short-haul business routes.

The group primarily operates a single-type fleet based on the Boeing 737 family, supplemented by a mix of in-house and subsidiary airlines that help serve different markets and regulatory environments.

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