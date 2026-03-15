Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,760 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,777 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $10,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 39.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 27,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 23.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,211 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 67,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 48,921 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 2,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.91, for a total value of $546,753.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 103,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,234,874.95. This trade represents a 2.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 1,881 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.13, for a total value of $400,897.53. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,147.67. This represents a 46.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Evercore lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ross Stores from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $221.00 price target on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Stock Down 1.7%

ROST stock opened at $206.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.40. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.36 and a 12 month high of $216.80. The company has a market cap of $66.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 9.43%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.51%.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross’s business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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