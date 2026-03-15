Rogers Communication, Inc. $RCI Shares Bought by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,591 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Rogers Communication worth $14,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Rogers Communication by 2.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,886,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $340,428,000 after purchasing an additional 282,609 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Rogers Communication by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,344,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $287,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,065 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communication by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,279,443 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $245,489,000 after buying an additional 280,536 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communication by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,161,532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $280,904,000 after buying an additional 536,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers Communication by 14.8% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 6,753,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $199,922,000 after acquiring an additional 868,800 shares during the period. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Rogers Communication Trading Up 0.1%

Rogers Communication stock opened at $38.72 on Friday. Rogers Communication, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Rogers Communication Announces Dividend

Rogers Communication ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Rogers Communication had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rogers Communication, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. Rogers Communication’s payout ratio is 15.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rogers Communication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Barclays restated a “positive” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communication in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communication has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rogers Communication

Rogers Communication Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc is a Canadian integrated communications and media company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company provides a broad range of telecommunications services to residential and business customers across Canada, including wireless voice and data services, cable television, high-speed internet, and home phone services. In the enterprise market it offers managed IT, data center and cloud solutions, networking and connectivity services targeted to small businesses, large enterprises and public sector clients.

In addition to connectivity services, Rogers operates a significant media portfolio that includes national and regional television and radio assets, sports broadcasting properties and other content businesses.

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