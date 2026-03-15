Revolution Medicines, Inc. $RVMD Shares Sold by Casdin Capital LLC

Casdin Capital LLC lessened its position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,647,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,600 shares during the period. Revolution Medicines comprises about 10.3% of Casdin Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Casdin Capital LLC’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $123,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 9,455,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,565,000 after purchasing an additional 90,385 shares during the period. Nextech Invest Ltd. lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 7,601,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,347 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 21.7% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,573,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,298,000 after purchasing an additional 994,538 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 7.9% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. now owns 3,650,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,471,000 after purchasing an additional 266,270 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 52.4% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,513,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,402,000 after buying an additional 864,563 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on RVMD. Benchmark restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Friday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore raised Revolution Medicines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.94.

Insider Transactions at Revolution Medicines

In related news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $7,542,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 141,053 shares in the company, valued at $14,184,289.68. The trade was a 34.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $3,036,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 289,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,310,174.18. This represents a 9.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 149,792 shares of company stock worth $14,379,040 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Revolution Medicines Stock Down 0.2%

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $94.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $124.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.97.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.30). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

About Revolution Medicines

(Free Report)

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies to treat RAS-dependent cancers and other diseases driven by the RAS/MAPK pathway. The company’s research efforts target historically “undruggable” proteins, aiming to inhibit critical nodes in cell signaling that promote tumor growth and therapeutic resistance.

The lead pipeline includes RMC-4630, a SHP2 inhibitor; RMC-6291, a selective KRAS G12C inhibitor; and RMC-6236, a pan-RAS inhibitor designed to address multiple RAS mutations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.