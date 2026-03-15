Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Trading Up 2% – Still a Buy?

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.7093 and last traded at $0.7040. Approximately 9,468 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 51,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Retractable Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $21.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retractable Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 54,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31,362 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Retractable Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 19,443 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP grew its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 580,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 217,604 shares during the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc is a U.S.-based medical device company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of safety-engineered injection technologies aimed at reducing needlestick injuries. Headquartered in Little Elm, Texas, Retractable Technologies offers proprietary needle retraction systems that automatically withdraw the needle into the syringe barrel immediately after use, thereby enhancing safety for healthcare workers and patients.

The company’s flagship product, VanishPoint®, features a one-handed, automatic retraction mechanism and is available in multiple configurations, including standard syringes and Luer-lock fittings.

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