Renasant Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:RNST)

Renasant Corp (NYSE:RNST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

Renasant has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Renasant has a payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

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Renasant Stock Performance

NYSE RNST opened at $35.70 on Friday. Renasant has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $42.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

About Renasant

Renasant ( NYSE:RNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $278.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.00 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 12.55%.

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Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. It also provides commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; equipment financing and leasing; real estate1-4 family mortgage; real estatecommercial mortgage; real estateconstruction loans for the construction of single family residential properties, multi-family properties, and commercial projects; installment loans to individuals; and interim construction loans, as well as automated teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, call center, and treasury management services.

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