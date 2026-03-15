Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Short Interest Up 64.7% in February

Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,113 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the February 12th total of 3,105 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,647 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,647 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Remy Cointreau Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.94. Remy Cointreau has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $7.23.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on REMYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Remy Cointreau in a report on Friday, November 28th. UBS Group lowered Remy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Remy Cointreau Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rémy Cointreau is a French spirits group specializing in the production and distribution of premium and super-premium alcoholic beverages. The company’s core activities center on cognacs, liqueurs, single malt Scotch whiskies and innovative craft spirits. Through its integrated production network and dedicated cellar masters, Rémy Cointreau maintains rigorous quality standards from distillation and aging to bottling and distribution.

The group’s flagship brands include Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, recognized worldwide for their heritage and craftsmanship, as well as Cointreau, a leading triple-sec liqueur.

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