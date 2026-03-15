Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.7778.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Remitly Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Remitly Global from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on Remitly Global from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Remitly Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Remitly Global from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Remitly Global

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Remitly Global

In other Remitly Global news, Director Ryno Blignaut sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $58,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 32,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,904.64. This trade represents a 12.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joshua Hug sold 29,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $522,301.02. Following the sale, the director owned 3,575,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,291,679.34. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,073,290 shares of company stock valued at $193,019,269. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Remitly Global in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Remitly Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 280.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Remitly Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Remitly Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Remitly Global Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ RELY opened at $15.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.11. Remitly Global has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19 and a beta of 0.06.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.17. Remitly Global had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $442.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Remitly Global will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Remitly Global

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Remitly Global, Inc operates as a digital financial services company specializing in cross-border money transfers. Through its proprietary online platform and mobile applications, the company enables immigrants, expatriates and international workers to send remittances swiftly and securely to their families abroad. By focusing on fast deliverability and transparent pricing, Remitly seeks to streamline a process traditionally dominated by cash-based methods and legacy money transfer operators.

Founded in 2011 by Matt Oppenheimer and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Remitly has grown from a startup into a publicly traded corporation listed on NASDAQ under the ticker RELY.

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