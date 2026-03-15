Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) CFO Sells $32,313.60 in Stock

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) CFO Sean Wirtjes sold 7,480 shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $32,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 556,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,758.08. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Trading Down 17.3%

Shares of RPID stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.38. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $4.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

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Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 86.01% and a negative net margin of 140.30%. Research analysts predict that Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

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Positive Sentiment: Record revenue and raised 2026 outlook — RPID reported Q4 revenue of $11.3M and full‑year 2025 revenue of $33.6M (both record levels) and set 2026 revenue guidance of $37.0M–$41.0M with 30–38 expected system placements, signaling ongoing commercial traction. GlobeNewswire: Record Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results

Record revenue and raised 2026 outlook — RPID reported Q4 revenue of $11.3M and full‑year 2025 revenue of $33.6M (both record levels) and set 2026 revenue guidance of $37.0M–$41.0M with 30–38 expected system placements, signaling ongoing commercial traction. Positive Sentiment: Large customer follow‑on orders — The company announced multi‑system orders from Samsung Biologics and expanded deployments with Amgen, validating Growth Direct adoption among big pharma/CDMOs and supporting recurring system + consumables revenue upside. GlobeNewswire: Samsung Biologics Order

Large customer follow‑on orders — The company announced multi‑system orders from Samsung Biologics and expanded deployments with Amgen, validating Growth Direct adoption among big pharma/CDMOs and supporting recurring system + consumables revenue upside. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary supports secular growth thesis — Independent write‑ups highlight big‑pharma adoption as a key growth driver that could expand recurring revenue (service/consumables) over time. Seeking Alpha: Big‑Pharma Adoption Driving Growth

Analyst commentary supports secular growth thesis — Independent write‑ups highlight big‑pharma adoption as a key growth driver that could expand recurring revenue (service/consumables) over time. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance near consensus but execution risk remains — 2026 revenue midpoint is close to street expectations (~$39M) and gross margin guidance (~20%) is modest; outcomes depend on hitting system placement targets and margin improvement. Yahoo Finance: Q4 2025 Earnings Preview

Guidance near consensus but execution risk remains — 2026 revenue midpoint is close to street expectations (~$39M) and gross margin guidance (~20%) is modest; outcomes depend on hitting system placement targets and margin improvement. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings‑call tone mixed — Management emphasized commercial progress but flagged margin and scaling pressures, producing a balanced (not unequivocally bullish) message. TipRanks: Earnings Call Summary

Earnings‑call tone mixed — Management emphasized commercial progress but flagged margin and scaling pressures, producing a balanced (not unequivocally bullish) message. Negative Sentiment: EPS miss and continued unprofitability — Q4 EPS of ($0.28) missed consensus ($0.23), and the company remains loss‑making with negative margins and ROE, a key near‑term concern for shareholders. MarketBeat: Q4 Earnings

EPS miss and continued unprofitability — Q4 EPS of ($0.28) missed consensus ($0.23), and the company remains loss‑making with negative margins and ROE, a key near‑term concern for shareholders. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by multiple senior executives — Recent Form 4 filings show CEO, CFO and COO sales (CFO sold 7,480 shares at ~$4.32; CEO and COO also sold), which can amplify selling pressure or raise questions about insider conviction. InsiderTrades: Insider Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Here are the key news stories impacting Rapid Micro Biosystems this week:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPID. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 355.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 156,234 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 37.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on RPID shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

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Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

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Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ: RPID) develops and commercializes automated microbial detection and contamination control solutions for the life sciences industry. Its flagship offering, the Growth Direct® System, leverages digital imaging and proprietary growth indicator plates to identify and count microorganisms more rapidly than traditional culture-based methods. The company’s technology platform is designed to streamline quality control workflows in pharmaceutical, biotechnology and vaccine manufacturing settings, helping clients reduce release times and improve operational efficiency.

In addition to the Growth Direct® System, Rapid Micro Biosystems offers an integrated suite of software and consumables that support automated data capture, analysis and reporting.

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