QXO, Inc. (NYSE:QXO) Receives $32.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

QXO, Inc. (NYSE:QXO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.4286.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of QXO in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of QXO from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QXO in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of QXO in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on QXO from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th.

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Institutional Trading of QXO

QXO Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of QXO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of QXO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of QXO by 1,740.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of QXO during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in QXO by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QXO opened at $20.18 on Friday. QXO has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $27.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average is $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.51.

QXO (NYSE:QXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). QXO had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. QXO’s quarterly revenue was up 14725.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QXO will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QXO Company Profile

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QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services.

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