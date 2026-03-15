Qorvo, Inc. $QRVO Shares Bought by Dorsal Capital Management LP

Dorsal Capital Management LP grew its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 146.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595,000 shares during the period. Qorvo makes up 2.4% of Dorsal Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Dorsal Capital Management LP’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $91,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 440.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 9.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter worth about $313,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 17.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

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Qorvo Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $78.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.46 and a 52-week high of $106.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.49 and a 200 day moving average of $86.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.24. Qorvo had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Qorvo has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Qorvo from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eighteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.88.

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About Qorvo

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc is a leading provider of advanced radio-frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad portfolio of components and modules that enable wireless and wired connectivity across mobile devices, network infrastructure, defense systems and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Qorvo’s product offerings include RF filters, power amplifiers, switches, integrated front-end modules and other custom mixed-signal devices.

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