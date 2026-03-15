pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) Price Up 6.2% This Week

pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. pumpBTC has a total market capitalization of $37.10 and $58.89 thousand worth of pumpBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, pumpBTC has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One pumpBTC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,709.05 or 0.99875401 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

pumpBTC Profile

pumpBTC’s launch date was July 6th, 2024. pumpBTC’s total supply is 692 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,488 tokens. The official website for pumpBTC is pumpbtc.xyz. pumpBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@pumpbtcxyz. pumpBTC’s official Twitter account is @pumpbtcxyz.

pumpBTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pumpBTC (Rehypothecated BTC) (PUMPBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pumpBTC (Rehypothecated BTC) has a current supply of 691.60750105 with 2,488.3088914 in circulation. The last known price of pumpBTC (Rehypothecated BTC) is 0.01475066 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $60,934.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pumpbtc.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pumpBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pumpBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pumpBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

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