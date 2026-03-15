ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) Short Interest Down 20.8% in February

ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,847 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the February 12th total of 4,856 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,138 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,138 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ProShares Ultra Health Care Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of RXL traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.28. ProShares Ultra Health Care has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $55.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average is $48.88.

Get ProShares Ultra Health Care alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXL. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 604.9% during the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Health Care in the third quarter worth $267,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Health Care Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics. The Fund also intends to invest assets not invested in financial instruments, in debt instruments and/or money market instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.