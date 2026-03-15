ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX) Short Interest Update

ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,204 shares, an increase of 64.2% from the February 12th total of 1,342 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,194 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,194 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury Stock Performance

Shares of TBX opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.86. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $30.05.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 4,280.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 61.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the fourth quarter worth about $785,000.

About ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury

The ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury (TBX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury (7-10 Y) index. The fund provides inverse exposure to an index that tracks the daily performance of US Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between 7 and 10 years. TBX was launched on Apr 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

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