Promising Small Cap Stocks To Consider – March 14th

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares, bioAffinity Technologies, Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares, Vale, AltC Acquisition, PAYP, and Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares are the seven Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations—typically roughly $300 million to $2 billion, though exact cutoffs vary by index or data provider. They often offer higher growth potential but also greater volatility and liquidity risk than larger-cap stocks, so they appeal to investors seeking growth and willing to accept higher risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.
Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (MUU)
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bioAffinity Technologies (BIAF)
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Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares (PLTD)
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Vale (VALE)
Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.
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AltC Acquisition (ALCC)
AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.
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PAYP (PAYP)
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Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares (AMDD)
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