Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) EVP Sells $61,248.00 in Stock

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $61,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,542 shares in the company, valued at $594,947.76. This represents a 9.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sundar Subramanian also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 10th, Sundar Subramanian sold 21,594 shares of Progress Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $813,014.10.

On Monday, January 26th, Sundar Subramanian sold 1,352 shares of Progress Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $57,284.24.

Progress Software Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. Progress Software Corporation has a 12-month low of $34.25 and a 12-month high of $65.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average is $42.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. Progress Software had a return on equity of 43.90% and a net margin of 7.48%.The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Progress Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.74-1.910 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.56-1.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software Corporation will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on PRGS shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Progress Software from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Progress Software from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Progress Software from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.60.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DLD Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 43,000,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,745,120,000 after buying an additional 10,300,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Progress Software by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 981,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,178,000 after buying an additional 619,800 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Progress Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,324,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Progress Software by 732.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 357,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,700,000 after acquiring an additional 314,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Progress Software by 145.3% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,410,000 after acquiring an additional 275,205 shares during the last quarter.

About Progress Software

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Progress Software (NASDAQ: PRGS) is a global provider of enterprise software designed to simplify and accelerate the delivery of business applications. The company’s offerings span digital experience management, application development and deployment, data connectivity and integration, and predictive analytics. Progress supports organizations in building, deploying, and managing mission-critical applications across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, helping to reduce development complexity and operational overhead.

Key products in Progress’s portfolio include Progress OpenEdge, a robust development and database platform for building transactional applications; Progress DataDirect, which enables high-performance connectivity to disparate data sources; Progress Sitefinity, a digital experience platform for content management and personalization; Progress Telerik, a suite of UI controls and developer tools; and Progress Kinvey, a serverless backend platform for mobile and web applications.

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