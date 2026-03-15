Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Short Interest Down 20.7% in February

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 34,326 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the February 12th total of 43,312 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,864 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,864 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on BPRN shares. Hovde Group increased their target price on Princeton Bancorp from $35.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research cut Princeton Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Princeton Bancorp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

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Princeton Bancorp Price Performance

BPRN stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.80. Princeton Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.52.

Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Princeton Bancorp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Princeton Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 4th. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 51.47%.

Institutional Trading of Princeton Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in Princeton Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Princeton Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Princeton Bancorp by 584.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Princeton Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Princeton Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Princeton Bank, a community-focused financial institution based in Princeton, New Jersey. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the company offers a full suite of personal and business banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families and local enterprises in central and southern New Jersey.

The company’s core offerings include checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and refinancing, as well as treasury management solutions for small-to-medium-sized businesses.

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