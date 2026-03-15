Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Short Interest Up 53.7% in February

Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 864,842 shares, an increase of 53.7% from the February 12th total of 562,687 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Pola Orbis Stock Performance

Shares of Pola Orbis stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. Pola Orbis has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.18.

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Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Pola Orbis had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $288.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.93 million.

Pola Orbis Company Profile

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc is a Tokyo‐based cosmetics and personal care company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of skincare, makeup, fragrance and health‐food products. Under its flagship brands—Pola, Orbis and Jurlique—the company offers premium anti‐aging and beauty‐enhancing solutions sold through direct sales consultants, company‐operated salons, online channels and select department stores. Its product portfolio spans cleansers, toners, creams, serums, foundation, sun care items and nutritional supplements, catering to diverse consumer needs from daily maintenance to specialized treatments.

The origins of Pola Orbis Holdings date back to 1929 with the founding of Pola Cosmetics, followed by the launch of mail‐order cosmetic specialist Orbis in 1987.

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